WENATCHEE — Local officials will soon talk about creating a regional aquatic center in the Wenatchee Valley.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins said he is writing a bill that would form a regional aquatic center district and is having discussions, starting Sept. 15 at the Confluence Technology Center, to create an aquatic center to replace Wenatchee’s public pool.
Hawkins said he’s reached out to Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, and both supported the idea. Invited guests Sept. 15 could include representatives of cities, counties, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and swimming organizations.
Wenatchee’s pool was built in 1965 and received about $1 million from the state in the past two years to repair the pool’s bottom, Hawkins said. He said he was supportive of the repairs, but was wondering how long the pool would last.
“At what point is it more cost-effective to build a new pool rather than make repairs?” he said. “What makes sense?”
Kuntz echoed Hawkins’ sentiments and said if people wanted “a bigger and better pool” then they should have one.
He said the Wenatchee City Council would decide next year whether to invest about $2.2 million in the pool that was 57 years old.
“I don’t think it’s an easy decision to make,” he said.
However, he said the pool lost about $1,000 in operational costs alone. He also said other eastern Washington cities had aquatic centers, and Wenatchee residents were paying for a pool in which 57% of its users weren’t residents.
Hawkins also noted the city of Wenatchee pays for, seeks money for, and maintains a pool used by the entire Wenatchee Valley and beyond.
“The city of Wenatchee taxpayers are paying for everybody to use their pool,” he said.
Wenatchee could fill in its pool and make basketball courts or other recreational facilities, he added.
Since cities in Chelan and Douglas counties were too small to have their own large aquatic center, Hawkins said they could join forces.
“When you combine the population of our area, we are actually much larger than some of the communities that already have these facilities, so this could definitely happen, if we want it,” he said in a news release. “I think it would be tremendously beneficial to our community. We need more things like this for children, families, and employers.”
The aquatic center bill would be introduced in the next legislative session and enable the creation of a regional aquatic center district if local governments agreed, Hawkins said. The port would have to buy the land for the facility, he said.
Hawkins said a new center could be $10 million to $20 million, but it really depended on what a regional aquatic center board decided and when it was built, among other things.
The center could be funded by a one-tenth of 1% sales tax, he said, on top of an area’s sales tax. This year the sales tax is 8.6% in Wenatchee. Grants and other funds also could be used, he said.
Hawkins’ idea incorporates an Olympic-sized indoor or outdoor pool, splash pad, zero-entry children’s pool, splash pad, water slides and picnic area, possibly in the Wenatchi Landing at Odabashian Bridge and Sunset Highway. It could be built in phases, he added. But the aquatic board would ultimately decide what the center included and where it was located.
Hawkins added the undeveloped Wenatchi Landing area was the “last adjacent land available” to East Wenatchee, about 283 acres.
Kuntz said the area would be feasible since a center could need about 10 acres at least and there weren’t any options in Wenatchee. Breaking ground on a project likely would take several years, he added.
Once a center was built, Hawkins said it would attract things like hotels, restaurants and other businesses. It would also entice potential employers and employees to move to the area, he said.
“It’s getting harder and harder to fill jobs,” he said. “We just can’t afford to lose an Olympic-sized pool in our community. This is the time to be collaborative.”