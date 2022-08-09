Oxford Aquatic Center

This shows the Oxford Aquatic Center in Oxford, Ohio. It is an example of a regional aquatic facility state Sen. Brad Hawkins wants in Chelan and Douglas counties.

 Provided photo/State Sen. Brad Hawkins' office

WENATCHEE — Local officials will soon talk about creating a regional aquatic center in the Wenatchee Valley.

State Sen. Brad Hawkins said he is writing a bill that would form a regional aquatic center district and is having discussions, starting Sept. 15 at the Confluence Technology Center, to create an aquatic center to replace Wenatchee’s public pool.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

