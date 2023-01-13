FILE PHOTO: A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to consider new Director of the ATF in Washington

Steven M. Dettelbach listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to consider judicial nominees and the nomination of Dettelbach to be the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 25, 2022. 

 Reuters/Leah Millis/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday a new rule targeting pistol attachments known as “stabilizing braces,” implementing a key move in the Biden administration’s efforts to beef up gun control regulations.

A stabilizing brace is an attachment to a pistol that functionally turns it into a short-barreled rifle, similar to a sawed-off shotgun. Such weapons are considered particularly deadly as they offer the power of a traditional rifle, but are much easier to conceal.