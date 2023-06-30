LEAVENWORTH — Flashes of lightning were the backdrop at the Wenatchee River Institute’s Salmon Sculpture Ceremony revealing its second salmon sculpture Tuesday evening. The first one was stolen.
Swede Albert, an artist from Omak and of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa tribe, was asked by the institute to create a sculpture that would represent his tribe on the institute's grounds, as it is the ancestral land of his tribe.
The first one was placed on the grounds in early November, but was stolen in February.
Both sculptures were made out of recycled metal, the material Albert uses for his sculpture business, Salvage Artistry. Albert gave a presentation about his business at the event.
“I was a bit shocked and I didn’t really understand why anybody would want to do something like that,” Albert said when he learned the original sculpture was stolen. “So I started to question what motives were, but at the same time things happen for a reason and maybe it was for all of us to come together today to be able to share this day together.”
Albert said he was hurt the sculpture was stolen because it was his first attempt to sculpt a salmon, and the salmon carries a lot of significance for him and his people.
“I did take it personal, but at the same time I wanted to come back stronger and make a better piece and I feel like I did,” Albert said.
More than 70 people attended the ceremony, including the Salmon Chief of the Wenatchi/P’Sqousa tribe, Darnell Sam, who came from Nespelem to bless the salmon sculpture and lead a prayer through song.
Sam said the salmon chief blesses salmon that have been caught, along with many other responsibilities.
He said it was important for him as the salmon chief to be at the ceremony because the salmon is a representation of his tribe.
“The fact that the sculpture is of a salmon; we can really relate to that. The fact that it’s next to the river (Wenatchee). All of the tribes are connected to the river one way or another, specifically because of the salmon,” Sam said.
Wenatchee River Institute director Canuche Terranella said a ceremony for the original salmon was set after the snow melted, but the institute was glad to throw one for the replacement, too.
“It was critical to me (to replace the salmon) because I feel like one of the most important jobs I have is to make meaningful relationships with the P’Squosa people,” Terranella said. "It was obvious that I had an opportunity to make a meaningful choice that I could turn around and recommit to that relationship building.”
For Albert, creating a piece of art that represents his heritage makes him proud.
“I suppose for an artist that’s probably on the top of their list. It’s not about the money or commission, it’s about the cause and what it really means,” Albert said. “And for us P’squosa/Wenatchi people, I mean no cause could be greater than being recognized, having our voice recognized and that’s what matters to us the most to keep reminding everybody in the present day world we’re still here.”
Albert is also one of the three artists chosen by the city of Wenatchee to help create a plaza in Memorial Park to honor the Wenatchi/P’Squosa people, which is set to open in October 2025.
