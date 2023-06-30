Swede Albert and Salmon Sculpture

Swede Albert, right, stands next to his salmon sculpture for pictures at the its revealing ceremony at the Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth on Tuesday.

LEAVENWORTH — Flashes of lightning were the backdrop at the Wenatchee River Institute’s Salmon Sculpture Ceremony revealing its second salmon sculpture Tuesday evening. The first one was stolen.

Swede Albert, an artist from Omak and of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa tribe, was asked by the institute to create a sculpture that would represent his tribe on the institute's grounds, as it is the ancestral land of his tribe.



