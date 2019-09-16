WENATCHEE — The bright red Apple Bowl, 8 feet on the deep end and 4 feet on the shallow, adds Wenatchee flavor to Hale Park’s new skatepark.
There’s also a smaller bowl for intermediate-level skaters and a street course with rails and boxes.
“It should have a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Charlotte Mitchell, parks capital projects manager for the city of Wenatchee.
The skatepark’s grand opening was set for Tuesday evening at 720 S. Worthen St., near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
The City Council last December approved a $279,672 contract with Seattle-based Grindline to design and build the skatepark. Three community meetings followed so residents could give input, and construction started in May.
Hale Park’s skatepark joins Wenatchee’s other skatepark in Pioneer Park, 220 Fuller St.
“It really helps to spread out the use so one park doesn’t get all of the skaters there all the time,” said Dave Erickson, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services director. “It also puts a skate feature that’s closer to more residents. Not only will we have the Wenatchee side, but this is right at the foot of the pedestrian bridge, so it’ll also be pretty easily accessible to folks from East Wenatchee. They’ll be able to just skate right across the bridge.”
The Hale family donated the property to the city in 2013. The park already has an off-leash dog park. Other improvements — including play equipment, a picnic shelter, restrooms and landscaping — are planned for next year.
Erickson said the total project cost is about $1.7 million, paid for with federal and state grants plus city sewer funds for the restrooms.
Mitchell said she hopes skaters will help maintain the new park and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity. Residents have in the past expressed safety concerns about that section of the trail, but Mitchell thinks attracting more families will help.
“It’s a really pretty part of the waterfront, it just has been sort of neglected,” she said. “I think this will really pretty it up and make it useful to the citizens of Wenatchee.”
Mike Leeds, founder of the Community for Wenatchee Valley Skateparks, has been involved with the project from the start.
He said a bench will be added in memory of Eastmont High School student and skater Anthony Wilson, who died last year. The Community for Wenatchee Valley Skateparks is also raising money for bleachers.
At a recent competition, Leeds saw two professional skateboarders without helmets hit their heads. Though not required, he encourages people to wear them.
“Especially for beginners, they should really wear a helmet all the time, but they should wear a helmet in the Apple Bowl,” he said. “Even if you’re a professional, I would recommend it just because it is concrete.”
Leeds said friends from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, visited before the skatepark opened but plan to return. He’s also heard from many people in Seattle.
“There’s probably at least 10 of them from Coeur d’Alene, and then people from other states around the country are commenting on social media about how they can’t wait to come skate the Apple Bowl,” he said. “We’re really hyped, to say the least.”