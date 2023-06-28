Inside Love Sushi
Buy Now

Love Sushi owner Chen Xiu says he prioritized simple decor he picked out himself.

WENATCHEE — There is something fishy in Wenatchee.

Chen Xiu opened a new sushi restaurant, Love Sushi, at 1925 N. Wenatchee Ave., between Starbucks and Abundant Life Chiropractic, about a month ago.

Outside of Love Sushi
Buy Now

Love Sushi uses a temporary sign until a permanent one arrives.  


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?