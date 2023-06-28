WENATCHEE — There is something fishy in Wenatchee.
Chen Xiu opened a new sushi restaurant, Love Sushi, at 1925 N. Wenatchee Ave., between Starbucks and Abundant Life Chiropractic, about a month ago.
The restaurant is adapting to some challenges, like lack of signage.
“You have a business, but you have no sign,” Xiu said. “That’s bad, right?”
Without a permanent sign, it has been difficult for customers to find Love Sushi, Xiu said. Xiu is waiting on his permanent sign to arrive.
“People are like, ‘What’s this place?'” Xiu said. “They have no idea.”
The busy traffic along North Wenatchee Avenue also makes it a challenge to drive in and out, Xiu said.
Other than the traffic, Xiu appreciates the space he decorated. Xiu prioritizes simple decor. He also said he noticed people's habits have changed.
“From my experience, I’ve lived in the valley for 15 years, people venture out more than they used to,” Xiu said.
Xiu also has worked in the restaurant industry as a cook for 15 years, mainly in East Wenatchee, and feels excited to have his own place.
Love Sushi's menu prioritizes teriyaki, offers build-your-own poke, and sells boba. Xiu tries to buy local produce and use fresh ingredients, not canned or frozen. According to the menu, the teriyaki is their most popular dish with chicken, beef, short ribs, and salmon teriyaki options.
“We are not in direct competition with Panda (Express). Of course, they’re fast food. We are made to order, so it’s a little different,” Xiu said.
Love Sushi is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; and Sunday 12-8:30 p.m. Love Sushi offers pick-up, catering, and uses DoorDash.
“Quality is our priority,” Xiu said. “It is number one.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone