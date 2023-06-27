230628-newslocal-badgerbiketrail 01.jpg
A new mountain bike trail is cut through the forest on the north side of Badger Mountain as seen on Monday, June 26, 2023.

WATERVILLE — A 2-mile, non-motorized, multi-use trail near Badger Mountain Ski Area opened June 21.

The newly cut dirt trail, while a little rough, appeared to be for walking, running, biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, during a recent visit by this World writer. Although the trail lacks signs, users can see the trailhead from Badger Mountain Road. Parking is available at the trailhead.

Waterville-area trail set to open

This map shows the trail plan, on property owned by the town of Waterville, and Badger Mountain Road passing through. The path of the completed trail built is slightly different.


