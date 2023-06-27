The newly cut dirt trail, while a little rough, appeared to be for walking, running, biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, during a recent visit by this World writer. Although the trail lacks signs, users can see the trailhead from Badger Mountain Road. Parking is available at the trailhead.
Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson said town officials will decide whether horses are permitted at a later date.
Al Murphy, a board member of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, built the trail with a compact excavator in two weeks on property owned by the town of Waterville. Members of the alliance will smooth out the trail with hand tools and remove rocks.
Murphy added his granddaughters removed rocks as he excavated.
“It’s a fun trail because I kept it to a minimum grade, less than 10%,” Murphy said.
The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, a non-profit, built the trail for free.
Murphy added the trail zig-zags, and he could see Glacier Peak from a point on the trail.
He said he built the trail as a fun way to give back to the community and get people outside.
Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson will meet with the town's Park & Tree Board at the end of July to discuss possible additions to the trail, such as adding fencing, signage and more parking, using planning grant money from the state Recreation and Conservation Office. The amount from the planning grant that will go toward the trail was not yet determined.
