WENATCHEE — All state employees and private healthcare workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or lose their employment, according to a new vaccine mandate announced Monday.
Elected officials, boards and commissions, K-12 and higher education schools do not fall under this mandate.
Gov. Jay Inslee first revealed the mandate at a Monday press conference amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly infectious delta variant.
Social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing have not been enough to curtail all COVID-outbreaks, and the best tool to stop the spread are COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from the governor's office.
This new requirement applies to all private healthcare employees or employees who work in long-term care like nursing homes or assisted living centers, for example. It also includes volunteers and contractors who have any onsite presence in these settings, according to a news release.
State employees will have to demonstrate proof of vaccination when Oct. 18 arrives. In Chelan and Douglas counties, about 760 general government employees would be impacted by the mandate, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
Other states have passed similar vaccine mandates but included the possibility for people to get tested a couple times a week instead of getting vaccinated.
The state will not be offering this choice because it said that this strategy does not work well in congregate settings and would cost an estimated $66 million to apply across all agencies.
A religious and medical exemption to this mandate will be available, but the language has not been finalized, according to the news release.
