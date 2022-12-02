Camper

This photo shows a lightweight truck bed camper produced by Wenatchee company, Lone Peak Overland.

 Provided photo/Lone Peak Overland website

WENATCHEE — A new Wenatchee business, Lone Peak Overland, an outfitter for lightweight truck bed campers, raked in $500,000 in pre-order sales its first day of business and $1 million by the end of its first week in November.

The camper comes with a waterproof topper and offers the same size living space as a traditional rooftop tent with a 4-inch-by-80-inch mattress, according to its website. The camper is customized to fit the individual truck bed. All of the products are built in Wenatchee and come backed with a lifetime warranty.



