FILE PHOTO: Vehicles drive past the New York Times headquarters in New York

Vehicles drive past The New York Times headquarters in New York March 1, 2010. 

 Reuters/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK — More than 1,100 union employees at The New York Times Co. are set to walk out on Thursday for 24 hours as negotiations with the news publisher for a "complete and equitable contract" failed on Tuesday, the union said in a tweet.

The NYTimes NewsGuild last week had pledged to walk out on Dec. 8 if a contract was not reached by then.



