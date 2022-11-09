KENNEWICK — Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., had the lead after the first vote count Tuesday night to retain his seat in Congress against Democrat challenger Doug White.

Newhouse received 82,445 votes or 67% of the votes counted Tuesday and White received 37,859 or 31%.



