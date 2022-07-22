Newhouse faces seven challengers in test of Trump's influence in Central Washington

Eight are vying to represent Washington's 4th congressional district, including the incumbent, four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse, top row, second from right. The top two finishers in the August primary will advance to the November general election.

 The Spokesman-Review

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The race to represent Washington’s 4th congressional district may be the least predictable contest in the state’s Aug. 2 primary, as four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six other Republicans and a Democrat in a vote that will send the top two finishers to November’s general election.

Newhouse has represented the state’s most reliably conservative district, which spans Central Washington from Yakima and the Tri-Cities to the Canadian border, since 2015. Since then, the Republican Party has fallen in the thrall of former President Donald Trump, who made ousting Newhouse a priority after the third-generation farmer from Sunnyside voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.