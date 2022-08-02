US-NEWS-WASHCONGRESS-4-SE

Rep. Kim Schrier meets with supporters on Tuesday in Issaquah. Schrier has a wide lead in the primary race for the 8th Congressional District that includes Chelan County.

 The Seattle Times/TNS/Jennifer Buchanan

SEATTLE — In a pair of nationally watched races testing Donald Trump’s continued hold over the Republican Party, U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler were leading their pro-Trump challengers despite backlash over their votes to impeach the former president.

In Tuesday’s primary vote count, both incumbents were placing in the top two, which would secure them a spot on the general election ballot, putting them in position to win reelection this fall.



