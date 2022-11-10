YAKIMA — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse won 89,987 votes across Central Washington’s District 4 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State.

That total gives the Sunnyside Republican 67.1% of the vote, compared to 30.9% and 41,428 votes won by Democratic challenger Doug White of Yakima, according to updated results as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.