WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents the heavily conservative 4th district in Central Washington, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.
Newhouse and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a southwest Washington Republican, joined all 222 House Democrats to approve a single article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” in a historic vote that made Trump the first president to be impeached twice.
“A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital,” Newhouse said. “It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction,” Newhouse continued. “He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”
Most Republicans, including Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane, opposed the measure.
In a speech on the House floor minutes after announcing his intention to impeach Trump, Newhouse leveled blame at Democrats for not adequately condemning violence by left-wing protesters over the past year, including in Seattle’s so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. But he went farther than many Republicans in admitting personal responsibility for failing to speak out against Trump’s months-long campaign to overturn the election results.
“This is a sad day in our republic, but not as sad or disheartening as the violence we witnessed in the Capitol last Wednesday. We are all responsible. My colleagues are responsible for not condemning rioters this past year, like those who barricaded the doors of the Seattle Police Department and attempted to murder the officers inside,” Newhouse said. “Others, including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner, before the president misinformed and inflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat Capitol Police officers.”