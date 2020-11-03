NCW — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse declared victory over challenger Doug McKinley, D-Richland in the 4th Congressional District race shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, received 128,953 votes and about 65% of the vote, according to election results. McKinley received 68,381 votes and 35% of vote.
“Tonight, the people of Central Washington have honored me with another two years working on their behalf in our nation’s capital,” Newhouse said while sitting in the GOP headquarters in Yakima.
Newhouse said he was anxious to return to Washington, D.C., and get back to work.
At the top of his list: COVID-19 recovery.
“Certainly health wise, but also with our economy, getting schools back in session and every part of our life and culture that has been impacted by this pandemic,” Newhouse said. “That should be our primary focus.”
Though the final results aren’t completely tabulated, it initially looks like the Democrats are going to retain control of the House of Representatives. While that isn’t what Congressman Newhouse would prefer, he said he believes he’ll be able to work across the aisle.
“I learned many important lessons earlier in my career when I was in Olympia (where) I was always in the minority,” he said. “But I still found many ways to work with folks across the aisle and accomplished good things for the state. I’m confident regardless of who is in the majority that I will be able to continue using what I’ve learned here to my advantage to be able to accomplish things in D.C.”
Newhouse received 99,423 votes, or about 57% of the vote, in the Aug. 4 primary, while McKinley topped four other challengers — with 26% of the vote — to earn a spot in the general election.
Newhouse outraised McKinley by 95%, pulling in $1,097,417 compared to just $54,040 for McKinley. The Bechtel Group, an engineering and construction management firm based in Reston, Virginia was Newhouse’s largest contributor, giving $11,850. Boeing chipped in $10,056. And Amazon.com donated $5,000.
Newhouse wants to work with colleagues to modernize the Endangered Species Act, repeal the Estate Tax and fix immigration.
“Our country needs a solution that prioritizes our national security and secures our border, provides certainty to law-abiding young people who were brought to our country through no fault of their own and provides a reliable and legal agricultural workforce,” Newhouse said in October.
Prior to election night McKinley said his priorities were keeping Social Security intact and combat wealth inequality to provide workers more bargaining power when it comes to wages.
To achieve that, McKinley said Congress needs to strengthen labor unions and check the consolidation of major corporations.
“At the end of the day, we have an economy that generates a divide with 90% of new wealth going to the top 1%,” McKinley said last month. “That hasn’t resulted in communities where people own houses and have time to spend with their kids. What I’m proposing is very conservative but I want stable households that have assets and can weather an economic storm. If you create a prosperous middle class, it doesn’t necessarily solve everything, but it is a huge contributing factor and drives down crime and child poverty rates.”