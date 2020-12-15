FDA clears at-home COVID-19 test
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The first COVID-19 test that can be performed entirely from home was cleared by U.S. regulators on Tuesday, and it can be acquired without a prescription.
While availability initially will be limited, the new test and others in development could make virus screenings as accessible as over-the-counter pregnancy tests in the U.S. for the first time.
Manufactured by East Brisbane, Australia-based Ellume, the self-administered, single-use nasal-swab test is small enough to fit in the palm of a person’s hand. The test detects proteins on the virus’s surface in 15 minutes and delivers results to a smartphone app.
The test will cost about $30.
— Bloomberg News
NYC preps for Winter Storm Gail
NEW YORK — New York City’s government agencies — already hamstrung by the pandemic — will be put to the test on Wednesday as the five boroughs are expected to be blanketed with 8 to 12 inches of snow on Wednesday and Thursday.
A nor’easter with the name Winter Storm Gail is on pace to hit the city around 2 p.m. Wednesday, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph and heavy, wet snowfall.
Gail won’t stop storming in the region until around 1 p.m. Thursday, said National Weather Service meteorologist James Connolly.
It could be the nastiest snowstorm to hit the city in at least three years. Officials said they’ve been preparing for the worst for several days.
— New York Daily News
Census estimates US population at 330 million
WASHINGTON, D.C. — At least 330 million people lived in the United States as of April, according to a Census Bureau estimate released Tuesday that will serve as one of the first accuracy checks for forthcoming decennial census results.
The agency produces the estimate, referred to as demographic analysis, in parallel to the count each decade. This year, outside experts are watching closely to see how much the decennial census will reflect, or miss, the total population in the United States.
Ron Jarmin, the agency’s deputy director for operations, acknowledged the “extraordinary challenges” the census faced this cycle, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
— CQ-Roll Call