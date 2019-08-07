NCW — Washington will have a free state parks day on Aug. 25.
It is one of three remaining free state park days left this year, according to a Washington State Parks news release. The other two will be on Sept. 28 and Nov. 11.
The state agency is required to provide 12 free days a year under state law.
The free days do not apply to state Department of Fish and Wildlife or state Department of Natural Resources’ land, which still require a Discover Pass, according to the news release. A Discover Pass costs $30 a year or $10 a day.