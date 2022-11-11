Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

Waves crash into a beachfront park after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., on Thursday.

 Reuters/Marco Bello

ATLANTA — The soaking remains of Hurricane Nicole brought heavy rains to Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday after leaving a trail of destroyed and teetering beachside homes and damaged hotels and condos along Florida's Atlantic coast and killing at least four people.

In Volusia County, local officials evacuated 24 beachside hotels and condos after the structures were deemed unsafe late on Thursday, hours after the storm slammed ashore as a Category 1 hurricane.



