MOSES LAKE — Nine people have died at McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake and two other senior centers in Grant County have outbreaks.
Of the nine people that have died, five have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, four of those deaths are suspected to be from COVID-19, but are under investigation. The confirmed deaths include one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 80s, one woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. The health district also reported another woman in her 80s who died from COVID-19 at McKay in the beginning of November.
In addition, 49 residents and 12 staff members at the Lake Ridge Center, a facility for those specializing in patients with Alzheimers or dementia, also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release. Columbia Crest Center, a similar facility to Lake Ridge, also had 25 residents and 22 staff members who tested positive.
The health district has linked positive cases at two senior centers to a large wedding that occurred on Nov. 7 in Ritzville, according to the news release. People are reminded that attending large events can cause the widespread of COVID-19 in the community.
In response to the large number of cases, the health district requested assistance from the state Department of Health staff, according to the news release.
Grant County is also experiencing a surge of COVID-19 positives with 108 new cases reported on Friday, according to the news release.