WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Friday reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the two-county area. The total is now at 99 since the pandemic began.
One COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man from Douglas County, the other eight were from Chelan County, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District COVID-19 webpage.
The eight Chelan County deaths included:
One 80-year-old woman
One 30-year-old man
Three 70-year-old men
One 60-year-old woman
Two 60-year-old men
Central Washington Hospital reported 11 COVID-19 patients died between Aug. 17 and Sept. 8. It is unclear if the nine deaths added to the health district's official count are all part of that group.
Confluence Health spokesman Andrew Canning said the hospital reports the deaths to the health district, but that they are not official until the cause of death is confirmed and reported on the death certificate.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital dropped from 58 on Thursday to 50 on Friday.
Nine of the 50 patients are in the intensive care unit, a two-patient drop from Thursday, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
COVID-19 case rates in North Central Washington are beginning to trend downwards.
In Chelan County, the health district reported a 14-day COVID-19 rate of 971.6 per 100,000 as of Wednesday. On Sept. 2, the rate was 1,052 per 100,000, according to health district data.
Douglas County's COVID-19 rate was at 1,035.4 per 100,000 as of Wednesday, a bit of an increase from the previous day when the rate was 1,003.4 per 100,000.
