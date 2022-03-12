MOSES LAKE — The health districts in Grant and Okanogan counties have reported 19 COVID deaths since Feb. 9.
Among the 17 COVID-19 deaths reported by Grant County since Feb. 17 include 10 men and seven women who were residents of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Soap Lake, Royal City and Quincy.
Eight out of the 17 people who died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated and 14 had underlying health conditions. Four of the people were fully vaccinated and another four had an unknown vaccination status.
The ages of the people who died due to COVID-19 include people in their 30s through their 90s, with the majority in their 80s.
COVID-19 deaths reported by the health district do not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate.
This brings the total of COVID-19 deaths up to 254, according to the Grant County Health District.
The Okanogan County Health District reported two COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 9: a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.
The vaccination status of the people who died due to COVID-19 are unknown, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
Eighty people have died due to COVID-19 in Okanogan County as of March 1.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.