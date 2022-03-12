Purchase Access

MOSES LAKE — The health districts in Grant and Okanogan counties have reported 19 COVID deaths since Feb. 9.

Among the 17 COVID-19 deaths reported by Grant County since Feb. 17 include 10 men and seven women who were residents of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Soap Lake, Royal City and Quincy.

Grant County deaths updated

The Grant County Health District has reported 254 COVID-19 deaths as of March 10. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate.

Eight out of the 17 people who died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated and 14 had underlying health conditions. Four of the people were fully vaccinated and another four had an unknown vaccination status.

The ages of the people who died due to COVID-19 include people in their 30s through their 90s, with the majority in their 80s.

COVID-19 deaths reported by the health district do not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate.

This brings the total of COVID-19 deaths up to 254, according to the Grant County Health District.

The Okanogan County Health District reported two COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 9: a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.

The vaccination status of the people who died due to COVID-19 are unknown, according to Okanogan County Public Health.

Eighty people have died due to COVID-19 in Okanogan County as of March 1.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

