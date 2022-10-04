WENATCHEE — A No. 1 Canyon property owner says that he has complied with all laws and regulations regarding his earth-moving project, according to court documents filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Chelan County sued Tyler Chambers on May 18 alleging Chambers violated a stop-work order issued earlier that month. The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has also sued Chambers saying that his earthmoving project damaged their property.
Chambers, who owns about 66 acres in the No. 1 Canyon Road area, had been moving earth for some time before the stop-work order was issued, attracting the concerns of neighbors and commissioners, according to documents filed in court.
Chambers denied that he was served a stop-work order by a Chelan County Code Enforcement deputy, Bruce Anderson, on May 3, according to court documents filed Monday.
The county also alleged that Chambers said, "I'm not stopping" via telephone when Anderson served the stop-work order. And on three occasions following the stop work order, Anderson said in court documents that he saw the project continuing.
In court documents filed in his defense, Chambers denied those claims.
The county alleged that Chambers had not obtained a critical areas report needed because Chambers' property is within or adjacent to critical areas, according to county's lawsuit.
Chambers said that he has not submitted a critical areas report because he was informed by Chelan County that it was not required for the current work, according to court documents.
Chambers on Tuesday declined to comment.
Critical areas include wetland areas, frequently flooded areas, geologic hazard areas, fish and wildlife conservation areas and critical aquifer recharge areas
No. 1 Canyon has a history of heavy runoff, debris and mud flows. The Chelan County Flood Control Zone District has built debris basins in the canyon. The property also lies within sensitive habitat areas for golden eagle, spotted owl and mule deer, according to an affidavit from Anderson.
The county filed a motion for injunctive relief to stop Chambers from continuing his excavation work and asked the judge for an order requiring that Chambers obtain a Critical Areas Report.
A “stipulation and agreed order” signed May 20 between the county and Chambers’ lawyer, Aaron Harris, requires that all earth-moving work and excavation immediately stop. The order is in effect until further order from the court.
