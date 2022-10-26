No attack ads from WA secretary of state candidates. What's the race about?

Candidates vying for Washington secretary of state: Julie Anderson, left, and Steve Hobbs.

SEATTLE — To hear the candidates tell it, the campaign for secretary of state in Washington is about experience.

It is about experience in the military, including the National Security Agency, in the state Legislature and in the secretary of state office itself, says incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.