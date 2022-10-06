OLYMPIA — As he announced pardons on Thursday for everyone convicted of marijuana possession under federal law, President Joe Biden also called on governors across the country to issue similar pardons for state marijuana convictions.

But don't expect any big changes in Washington, where the governor, the state Legislature and the state Supreme Court have all taken significant steps in recent years to expunge past drug convictions.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.