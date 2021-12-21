County districts are readjusted every 10 years to reflect population changes. Chelan County saw a 7% population growth from 2010 to 2020, but the county auditor is proposing that the county's three district boundaries remain unchanged.
WENATCHEE — The boundaries for Chelan County's three commissioner districts will remain unchanged according to a proposal from the county's auditor.
Counties adjust their boundaries every 10 years alongside the release of the U.S. Census to reflect the changes in population.
The ideal scenario is for the county to be divided into three districts that each represent 33% of the population, Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said at a Tuesday commissioners' meeting.
Chelan County saw a 7% growth in its population almost reaching 80,000 people, according to a county news release.
Using the current district maps, about 33.3% of the county's population live in District 1, 32.7% in District 2 and 33. 8% in District 3, according to a county news release.
Each county district includes part of the city of Wenatchee. District 1, currently represented by Kevin Overbay, is the smallest by area but represents the southern tip of the county, toward Malaga. District 2 covers most of western side of the county (Leavenworth and the Upper Valley) and is represented by Bob Burgert. District 3, represented by Tiffany Gering, covers the northeast part of the county (Chelan and Manson areas).
"That's about as close as you get," Moore said of the percentage breakdown. "I am not proposing any changes to the districts' boundaries, but we do give the community an opportunity to comment on this decision."
Chelan County residents can submit comments by email to elections@co.chelan.wa.us. Comments will be taken up to 9 a.m. Dec. 27.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.