YAKIMA — No charges will be filed in connection to a complaint filed by 4th District congressional candidate Loren Culp about election numbers on a test website, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said.

Culp, a Republican candidate from Moses Lake, contacted the Yakima Police Department on Sunday and Monday about a Yakima Herald-Republic test page that showed votes tallied and percentages from the primary, a news release from Brusic said. People came across the page through a Google search, though the information wasn’t visible on the yakimaherald.com home page.



