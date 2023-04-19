EAST WENATCHEE — For those last-minute summer travelers looking to squeeze in one more vacation before Labor Day, Pangborn Memorial Airport is not operating flights Aug. 21-28 due to construction on its main taxiway.
According to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority airport director, Trent Moyers, the runway will close for the port’s main Taxiway Alpha, or Taxiway A, project.
Alaska Airlines communications manager, Ray Lane, said the runway will reopen 7 a.m. Aug. 28 and deferred all other questions to Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The total $20.8 million project, as of April 2022, includes widening the taxiway from 50 feet wide to 75 feet wide and was anticipated to be done over the course of two summers with completion done in 2023, according to Wenatchee World archives.
The taxiway was slated to be paid through FAA Discretionary/Entitlement Funds of $18.7 million and a port 10% match, which is Passenger Facility Charge eligible, of $2 million, as previously reported by The World (wenatcheeworld.com). The rehabilitation work is needed to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone