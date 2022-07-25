AGR_0120.jpg

An entomologist attaches a radio tracking device onto an Asian giant hornet captured near Blaine in 2020. The flying menace has been renamed the northern giant hornet.

 Washington State Department of Agriculture/Karla Salp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BELLINGHAM — Asian giant hornets, popularly known as “murder hornets,” are now called northern giant hornets by the Entomological Society of America, gaining its first official, common name by the organization.

The new common name refers to the species Vespa mandarinia. Changing the name avoids the use of geographic regions and reduces confusion with other species, in accordance with entomological society guidelines. The Washington State Department of Agriculture has accepted the new guidelines and will update all relevant material.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?