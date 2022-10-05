SEATTLE — The former Amazon engineer whose 2019 hack compromised 100 million credit card users' accounts won't spend any additional time in jail.

Convicted in June on seven hacking-related charges, Seattle resident Paige Thompson was sentenced Tuesday to time served and five years of probation for violating an anti-hacking law known as the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.



