EPHRATA — While a lot of offices and businesses are reopening following the lifting of restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grant County PUD isn't among them.
The PUD's customer service and business offices throughout the county remain closed and when they will reopen hasn't been announced. Offices closed to public access in mid-March 2020.
"We do not have a timeline for when they may reopen," said Ryan Holterhoff, PUD public information officer.
Holterhoff said the continuing closure is part of the PUD's effort to protect its employees.
"Maintaining our power and fiber services is a top priority that requires the health and safety of our highly trained workers," he said. "We've found closing our offices to public access and having employees in support roles working from home has prevented widespread COVID infections among our employees."
So far, conditions are not conducive to reopening.
"We continue to monitor the potential risks of COVID-19 to our employees and the public. Every week, as an organization, we calculate our threat level using such information as the number of current cases in Grant County, COVID deaths in the county, spread rate and the number of our employees who have COVID or an exposure to COVID. Once we consider the threat to our employees and customers has passed, we will reopen our offices," Holterhoff said
Utility district officials recognize the closures have been an inconvenience for customers, he said.
"We do appreciate the patience customers have shown us during this pandemic," he said.
Customers can contact the PUD by phone, 509-766-2505.