Congresswoman Kim Schrier, left, speaks with Doug England and Chelan-Douglas Farm Bureau President Vicki Malloy at England's apple orchard near Manson. 

MANSON — Eighth District Rep. Kim Schrier met with apple grower and former Chelan County Commissioner Doug England and Vicki Malloy, president of the Chelan-Douglas Farm Bureau, on Saturday at England’s orchard near Manson.

While they toured his orchard, England told Schrier about some of the main concerns of small growers like him in the area.

Orchardist Doug England shows two different versions of Red Delicious apples for export.