SPOKANE — Democrats in the state House of Representatives were stunned Sunday when, at the eleventh hour, the chamber failed to pass a controversial drug possession bill before the conclusion of the session.
Local officials were no less surprised by the turn of events, which Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs called "unprecedented," with many immediately pledging to pass local laws of their own.
Representatives voted 55-43 to reject a bill that would make the penalty for knowing possession of some drugs a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. It also would have established a pretrial diversion program for offenders to receive treatment.
The "no" vote came as a surprise to many Democrats, who were confident that this bill, brought forth as a compromise stemming from extensive debate, would be the fix to the current drug possession law that sunsets in July.
Given the Legislature's failure to pass a bill, there would be no statewide law on drug possession without further action, leaving it up to local control to decide how to punish possession charges and encourage possible treatment options.
Gov. Jay Inslee said he will call a special session if state lawmakers can reach a compromise they are sure will pass.
"I don't want to take anything off the table," said Majority Leader Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane. "I think a statewide solution is the right way to go."
Both chambers had their own ideas about possession laws. Disagreements arose over how harsh the penalties for drug possession should be, treatment options before and after a possession charge, and the role of state government.
After extensive back and forth between the chambers, a conference committee of senators and representatives convened to work out a compromise that was brought before the House on Sunday, the last day of the session.
Committee members thought the compromise that included a harsher penalty, favored by Republicans, combined with avenues for treatment, a priority for Democrats, would receive bipartisan support.
But that's not how it played out — 14 Democrats and all 41 Republicans cast "no" votes.
Democrats weren't expecting the bill to fail.
"I'm flummoxed," Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said shortly after the vote.
She said she was "trying not to swear" while speaking with reporters.
Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said he was vocal about the Republican's distaste for this bill, and their collective "no" vote shouldn't have come as a surprise to Democrats.
Making possession a gross misdemeanor was a deal breaker for some of the 14 Democrats, who favor a lighter misdemeanor or total decriminalization.
"Having gone to jail and detoxed from drugs in jail, and knowing the conditions and the dehumanization of that experience, and the separation for my children, and the consequences that has had on my life in every way, I can't vote (for the bill)," said Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, who served 30 months in prison for drug possession and theft charges.
Republicans said they would rather pass no bill and leave it up to local governments to decide, than this "unworkable" proposal.
"I don't think that no bill is the best-case scenario, but we don't think it's the worst-case scenario either," Wilcox said. "We all had many of our local governments tell us that they preferred the bill to fail."
House Democrats who voted to pass the bill said a statewide solution is better than one that would create a patchwork of different laws across the state.
"I want to be clear in this moment that I believe a no vote on this conference report is a vote to legalize drugs on July 1," said Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek. "Chaos will ensue if local governments are allowed to make their own drug use policy city-by-city, block-by-block, neighborhood-by-neighborhood."
