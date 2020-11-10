WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s annual Veterans Day Parade will not take place this year due to COVID-19.
However, some veterans groups are hosting ceremonies and small gatherings on Wednesday.
- VFW Post 3617 will mark the graves of veterans at Evergreen Cemetery in East Wenatchee beginning at 8 a.m.
- The American Legion Post 10 is hosting breakfast at 8 a.m. to be followed by a gun salute at 11 a.m. in the post parking lot.
- Vets Serving Vets is hosting a barbecue at 11:30 a.m. in the Harle Center at 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. The barbecue will be preceded by the playing of taps at 11 a.m.