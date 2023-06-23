LEAVENWORTH — Washington State University adjunct college professor and upper valley non-profit founder, Becki Subido, is pursuing the city of Leavenworth mayor seat in the upcoming primary election.
“I have a lot of skills that are needed in that office. I already have those skills and long term experience,” Subido said. “I believe I can come in and help. I’m community oriented and always have been.”
Subido said her background in advanced business operations and administration, both backed by her education and resume, as a resource to help the city of Leavenworth with business operations. She founded UVCares Behavioral Health and is a self-proclaimed “community oriented” person to boot, she said.
“One of my degrees is in psychology, so I’m pretty fond of people,” Subido said. “I like people. I like people that create community, I like that. Combining my love of people and business is exactly what we need. I have a lot of skills that are needed in that office. I already have those skills and long term experience. I believe I can come in and help. I’m community oriented and always have been.”
Subido said she would buckle down on the “longstanding unresolved issues” within the community such as affordable and workforce housing and transportation. The current strategy by the city for affordable and workforce housing is “causing more problems,” Subido said, and should be reexamined to ensure the quality of life is maintained for city residents.
“Currently, we are flooding our neighborhoods by increasing the supply of houses, yet the prices of the increased supply of houses have skyrocketed and not only have we made no advancement toward affordable housing, but a significant mess has been created in many of our neighborhoods,” wrote Subido on her campaign website.
The mayoral candidate is also pivoting to zero in on what the community wants and needs, rather than funneling funding into what she dubbed special interest groups. Subido said certain special interest groups in the community are taking a larger slice of the attention than other pockets of the community and “taking away from the overall funding for our community."
"Rich Brinkman is heavily connected to Project Bayern as Project Bayern is trying to get back into being in control of the Oktoberfest in Leavenworth. He stated in previous interviews that it was a mistake to take control of the Oktoberfest away from Project Bayern," Subido said of what she deemed as a special interest group. "He has always had close ties with Project Bayern and it is Project Bayern that is driving his campaign. I believe that the Chamber of Commerce is the best entity to continue to manage the Oktoberfest so that it remains family and community friendly."
Subido also mentioned community opinions on issues falling to the wayside while administration pursued another agenda that didn't run similar to what the community voiced. She cited higher density housing and the Adventure Park as some of these issues.
“We have the majority of the community expressing something and then the administration does something totally opposite, not even closely aligned, but just completely opposite of what the majority of the community has communicated. Whether it’s aligned with our own personal views, it’s not about us individually, it’s about the community,” Subido said. “That is consistently not followed. I think we need to be much more respectful of the overall community, we need to give control back to the community and we’ve stepped away from that.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone