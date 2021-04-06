WENATCHEE — The Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties will host three trivia competitions next week over Zoom as a part of its annual fundraiser.
The funds would go to the program that provides free classes for people looking to learn English as their second language.
Anwen Cook, the council's program director, said that there is no shortage of people who want to learn in English in the area. Even with all the English services being provided through the Wenatchee Valley College and various churches, there is no way they can meet demand, she said.
"There has not been a time where we have not had a waiting list," Cook said. "It's been constant, and we don't even advertise our classes. We know we're needed and just glad to still be here."
Tickets for the trivia competition are $20 per person and teams of up to six can register. Top teams will receive gift cards to local restaurants. The online trivia fundraiser takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.
If people are interested in the fundraiser, they can learn more at wwrld.us/english.
The Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties is a nonprofit promoting literacy awareness and also a part of the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, another nonprofit in the area.