EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee City Hall was packed Tuesday night with people wanting to give public testimony about whether the council should ban fireworks.
Most spoke against the ban and were with nonprofits that use firework sales for fundraising. The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and residents were also present and voiced support for banning fireworks.
For the nonprofits, a ban would mean the loss of a significant chunk of their budgets.
TNT Fireworks partners with four nonprofits in East Wenatchee: Oxford House, Alano Club, the Eagles Auxiliary and the Wenatchee Youth Circus. Jason Trout, TNT’s regional manager for Washington, Oregon and Idaho, estimated that the four nonprofits make a total of $50,000 each Fourth of July.
For the Alano Club, whose work includes hosting NA and AA meetings, fireworks are a quarter of their budget. In 2022, they expected to make close to $10,000 while selling at Fred Meyer, said Treasurer Tina McKenna.
Oxford House, which has sober living homes for those in addiction recovery, made over $15,000 last year, according to Rocky Anglim, Oxford Chapter 16 chair. That money goes toward opening new houses, helping financially struggling houses and supporting residents.
Since COVID, fireworks have made up 100% of the chapter’s fundraising. Anglim said the chapter wouldn’t consider fireworks fundraisers over New Year’s.
“It just wouldn’t be cost effective,” he said in an interview. “We’d be lucky to make a profit of $1,000 to $2,000. There are a lot of easier ways we can make that money.”
Anglim and others representing nonprofits told council members that the types of fireworks they sell are not responsible for issues with pets, veterans with PTSD or fire risk.
“There’s not a firework we sell that goes higher than I am,” said Anglim. “We don’t sell anything that explodes. We don’t sell anything that makes loud bangs. I understand all the concerns — we respect veterans; we all love animals. None of those concerns were related to the fireworks that we saw on our stand.”
Trout, the TNT manager, echoed Anglim’s opinion.
“I think it’s really disappointing when the council doesn’t understand what’s actually going on in their community,” he said in a phone interview. “They don’t understand the fireworks that are actually legal versus the fireworks that are illegal — and that the illegal ones are the ones that were causing the problem.”
Taylor Sharp, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society executive director, said the organization receives so many calls and intakes on Fourth of July and New Year’s that they don’t allow employees to call in sick on those days. Sharp said the calls range from dogs getting loose to cardiac arrests or poisonings because animals are biting through walls or furniture due to stress.
Sharp said that one East Wenatchee dog, Hunter, has swam across the Columbia River in an attempt to escape fireworks two years in a row despite the owner and Humane Society working to secure the owner’s fence.
“We don’t take it lightly, we take it very seriously and we are nervous just about every Fourth of July,” she said. “It’s a night that we all dread.“
Sharp added that the Humane Society has seen an overall decrease in calls on Fourth of July and New Years after jurisdictions banned fireworks.
After hearing dozens of public testimony, including written letters from community members, the council passed two motions directing city staff to prepare draft ordinances regarding fireworks that will be voted on at the council’s March 15 meeting.
One motion, made by council member Sasha Sleiman, would ban the sale and use of fireworks for Fourth of July and New Year’s. Council members Matthew Hepner, John Sterk and Christine Johnson voted against the motion.
The second motion, made by Councilmember Hepner, would ban fireworks on the Fourth but allow them on New Year’s. Both motions would ban all aerial fireworks. Council members Shayne Magdoff, Harry Raab and Sterk voted against the motion.
A vote on an ordinance that would allow the mayor to ban fireworks under certain conditions, such as during a fire hazard, was tabled for a future meeting.