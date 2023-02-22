Clinic opens for residents of East Palestine, OH, following train derailment

Local waterways are monitored Tuesday following the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals which caused a fire that sent a cloud of smoke over the town of East Palestine, Ohio. 

 Reuters/Alan Freed

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Norfolk Southern will "take responsibility" for cleaning up after a Feb. 3 train derailment and subsequent controlled detonation of hazardous materials released a black plume of dangerous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio near the Pennsylvania border, the company CFO said on Wednesday.

"We take responsibility ... We're fully dedicated to making things right," Mark George, Norfolk Southern's chief financial officer, said at an investor conference hosted by Barclays.



