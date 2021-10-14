Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Normon Stenberg is running against Douglas Brown for Entiat City Council position 1. Incumbent Evelyn Quezada did not seek reelection.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
As a long-time resident and business owner, I have a unique perspective to offer the city of Entiat in its economic development, it’s current and upcoming contracts, and resource management development. I come with a respected bachelor's degree in business administration and a minor in business law. I feel this background would be a great asset to the Entiat Valley. I also come with years of experience of serving as president of the Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce, and I served many years on the Entiat Planning Commission. This opportunity has lead me to develop the necessary skills to be the best candidate for this council position.
2. What do you think are the important issues in this race?
It is inevitable that this beautiful valley will expand. It’s important for someone to be on the council, like myself, who is making sure our infrastructure can manage the new growth and development. It is in our best interest to embrace positive change and develop a plan ahead of time to manage the future.
3. What is your vision for Entiat? Are there specific issues or projects you want to tackle if elected?
My vision for Entiat is to continue its progress with the waterfront project, continue to listen to citizens needs and help develop a better system to manage the future and projected needs.
