U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Mexico

President Joe Biden walks with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he arrives at the Felipe Angeles International Airport, to attend the North American Leaders' Summit, in Santa Lucia, Mexico on Sunday. 

 Reuters/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY — The United States, Mexico and Canada will take steps to beef up the North American semiconductor industry, the White House said on Tuesday, as the three countries try to fix a dispute over Mexico's energy policies that worries investors .

In a statement ahead of a North American leaders' summit in Mexico City, the White House said the three countries would in early 2023 organize a semiconductor forum to increase investment in the strategic hi-tech industry.



