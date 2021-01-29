WENATCHEE — Despite stable COVID-19 rates, the North Central Region did not meet the metrics to advance to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s loosened regulations.
All four counties —Grant, Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas — saw either decreased or stable COVID-19 rates over the last week, but the counties did not pass three out of four metrics to enter Phase 2. Inslee announced Thursday that regions now only have to pass three metrics to enter Phase 2, which means the North Central Region needs to pass two more metrics.
According to state Department of Health data, the three metrics the region did not pass are:
- The rate of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 41%. It needs to decrease by at least 10%.
- The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive was at 14%. It needs to be less than 10%.
- The rate of COVID-19 infection per 100,000 people over a two-week decreased by 2%. It needs to decrease by at least 10%.
The only metric the region passed was that the number of intensive care unit beds filled was at 84% and it needed to be less than 90%, according to Department of Health data. The intensive care unit metric is not COVID-19 specific.
The rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 over a two-week period in the four counties last week was as follows:
- Grant County — 586 as of Jan. 25
- Okanogan County — 224.7 as of Jan. 27
- Chelan County — 422.3 as of Jan. 28
- Douglas — 320.1 as of Jan. 28
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital is at 20, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. That figure is the lowest it has been in a while.
The number of long-term care centers with outbreaks as of Jan. 26 is at nine, according to health district data. Long-term care centers between Jan. 12 to Jan. 25 had 24 new residents and 11 employees test positive for COVID-19.