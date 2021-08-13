WENATCHEE — North Central Washington’s total population, as well as the share of Latino residents, increased over the past decade, according to census data released Thursday.
The numbers are the first release of data from the 2020 census, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about a citizenship question that was proposed but never implemented.
The trends mostly follow those in the rest of the state and country. A notable exception is that while the country at large saw losses in rural populations, the largely rural counties of the region did not have dips in population.
Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties saw total population increases of 9%, 12%, 11% and 2%, respectively. Combined, the counties are now home to over 263,000 permanent residents — an increase of more than 22,000 individuals since 2010.
The county’s populations also changed in terms of race and ethnicity. For example, the white percentage of the population dropped in Douglas, Grant and Okanogan and Chelan counties.
Meanwhile, populations identifying as Latino or as two or more races increased in all four counties. Okanogan had the smallest Latino population rise in the region with only a 1% increase in the past decade. Both Grant and Douglas counties’ Latino populations increased by 5%, while Chelan’s increased by 3%.
Grant County still has the largest percentage of Latino residents at 43%, followed by Douglas with 34%, Chelan with 28% and Okanogan with 19%.
The four counties also placed fairly high in a census diversity index that ranked the state’s 39 counties. The ranks were calculated based on how likely two randomly selected individuals would have different races and ethnicities.
Chelan County was the only county in the region to have less than a 50% probability, yet still came in at No. 10 in the state with a 49% probability. Grant came in at No. 4 in the ranking, Okanogan at No. 7 and Douglas at No. 8.
Dr. Patrick Jones, executive director of Eastern Washington University’s Institute for Public Policy & Economic Analysis, said he was not surprised by the 2020 census data for Chelan and Douglas counties, which he said mirrored year-to-year data he’s seen as a demographer.
“Population doesn’t change much year to year,” he said. “Of course, there’ll be some significant changes in communities over the course of a decade, especially in a state like Washington where we have a growing population.”
He said since the current release of census data only shows population counts and is mostly used for redistricting purposes, it’s still too early to say what the data means on a community level.
“There is much more data that will be released over the coming weeks that I think will give a richer story about any community,” he said. “We will have a lot more information about so many more dimensions of our population than they do today — so check back over the next couple of months.”