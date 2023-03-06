WENATCHEE — The state's requirement for masking in hospitals, prisons and long-term care facilities will be lifted on April 3, but it is not yet clear how local hospitals will adapt.
The announcement, released Friday, comes as the 14-day COVID-19 rate in the Chelan-Douglas county area hits a two-month low at 84.3 per 100,000 as of Feb. 28, according to the state Department of Health.
Confluence Health — North Central Washington's largest healthcare system — is still reviewing the state Department of Health's policy update, said Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health communications manager, in an email Monday.
Cascade Medical, located in Leavenworth, is also crafting a new policy, said Clint Strand, Cascade Medical spokesperson, in an email Monday.
"We are currently working with our infectious disease team to craft a policy meeting all requirements set forth by the Department of Health while still honoring the safety of our caregivers and the communities we serve," Strand wrote.
Quincy Valley Medical Center expressed relief on Facebook with the message, "We are relieved to see the light at the end of the tunnel!! Oh to see faces again!" followed by a smiling emoji.
"Masks have been — and will continue to be — an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe," said Dr. Umair A. Shah, state Secretary of Health, in Friday's news release.
The state Department of Health continues to recommend masks for patients, healthcare providers and other visitors in healthcare settings, according to the news release. Employees and contractors can also still choose to mask or use other personal protective equipment on the job without employer retaliation.
