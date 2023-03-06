WENATCHEE — The state's requirement for masking in hospitals, prisons and long-term care facilities will be lifted on April 3, but it is not yet clear how local hospitals will adapt.

The announcement, released Friday, comes as the 14-day COVID-19 rate in the Chelan-Douglas county area hits a two-month low at 84.3 per 100,000 as of Feb. 28, according to the state Department of Health.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?