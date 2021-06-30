WENATCHEE — The state fully reopened on Wednesday dropping most COVID-19 restrictions after more than a year since Gov. Jay Inslee issued his first proclamation prohibiting gatherings of 250 people and more in March 2020.
Limits to indoor and outdoor capacity on all businesses have been lifted along with social distancing requirements. Local restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys can now operate at full capacity.
City and county buildings, however, may have their own reopening plans, said Ginny Streeter, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health. People should reach out to a specific agency to see how their plans may differ, Streeter said.
The state's previous masking policy will remain in effect.
Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to mask indoors or outdoors in most public places and in businesses unless otherwise required by a business. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks in indoor public settings.
And all people, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in certain places like schools, public transit and healthcare settings, according to the state Department of Health.
The state would have reopened sooner if at least 70% of people 16 and older had initiated vaccinations.
About 4.2 million people age 16 and older across the state initiated vaccinations as of June 28, around 75,000 vaccinations off the 70% mark, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Here in Chelan County, about 55% of all people in the county have initiated vaccinations, the only county in eastern Washington to break the 50% threshold and sixth overall in the state as of June 26.
Okanogan County follows in second place among eastern counties with about 49% of total residents initiating vaccinations and 48% in Douglas County, according to data from the state Department of Health.
A big part of the success of vaccinations in the area was getting every local provider and stakeholder to collaborate in this effort from the start, said Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies.
"Areas like Spokane and Benton-Franklin are bigger than us," Davies said. "It's much harder for them to coordinate all of their providers. We're kind of the perfect size for it, and we also did have incredible community support for the most part."
The mass vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center also played a big part as the site could serve the biggest cities Chelan and Douglas counties, Davies said.
Now, the health district looks to the future with cautious optimism, Davies said in an email. "We want to stress that people continue to get vaccinated when and where they can," Davies said.
The Wenatchee mass vaccination site located at the Town Toyota Center will be administering its final COVID-19 vaccine on July 1. People can go here to find vaccination clinics nearby: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
One lingering concern for the state and here locally remains the Delta Variant from India which is highly contagious and affecting younger people at a higher rate than the original COVID-19 strain, according to Davies.
It only takes one tourist to bring the variant into the community, Davies said. The health district will remain vigilant and continue working as hard as possible in vaccinating people, he said.
Amidst hiring and training new staff, the Chelan-Douglas Health District offices, located on 200 Valley Mall Pkwy in East Wenatchee, intend to reopen by Sept. 1.