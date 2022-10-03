SEOUL/TOKYO — Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan, for the first time in five years, and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

It was the first North Korean missile to follow such a trajectory since 2017, and its estimated 2,850 mile range was the longest travelled by a North Korean test missile, which are usually “lofted” high into space to avoid flying over neighboring countries.



