TOKYO — North Korea launched two ballistic missiles eastward early on Wednesday, Japan's and South Korea's militaries said, just hours after a U.S. ballistic missile submarine arrived in a South Korean port for the first time in four decades.

Both of the missiles appeared to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.



