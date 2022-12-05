The truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on July 19.

 Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/files

SEOUL— North Korea said on Tuesday it had ordered military units to fire more artillery shells into the sea, the North's official KCNA news agency reported, in response to South Korea's ongoing drills across the border.

North Korea fired 82 artillery shells over eight-and-a-half hours on Tuesday as a response and warning to "insidious provocation by the enemy," KCNA said, citing the country's military spokesperson.



