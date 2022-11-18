WORLD-NEWS-NKOREA-MISSILE-GET

In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea during the joint air drills in response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch on Friday, at an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea and the United States conducted a joint air drill Friday focusing on enhancing the capabilities of striking North Korea's missile-related facilities, hours after it fired ICBM. 

 South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK, N.Y. — North Korea test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile with an estimated range long enough to carry a warhead to the American mainland, prompting the U.S. to condemn what it said was an unlawful action.

The North Korean missile was launched Friday, a day after Pyongyang warned the U.S. to halt allied military drills in the region or face retribution. President Joe Biden was briefed and resolved to bolster security ties with Japan and South Korea, a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.



