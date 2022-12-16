WASHINGTON, D.C. — A massive winter storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in the South and pummeled the Northern Plains with blizzard-like conditions earlier in the week was expected to arrive in the Northeast on Friday, bringing heavy snows and fierce winds.

Some spots across a band stretching from northern Pennsylvania into New England may see as much as 1 foot of heavy wet snow and gusty winds of up to 50 miles per hour over the next two days, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.



