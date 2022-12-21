WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a historic address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, exactly 300 days after Russia invaded his country, Ukraine's president thanked U.S. lawmakers for their support and urged them to continue the humanitarian and military aid that has bolstered his country's defense.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit, his first known trip outside his country since the war began, came as Congress finalized a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that includes nearly $45 billion in aid to Ukraine, which would bring total U.S. assistance for the country to more than $90 billion since the war began in February.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

