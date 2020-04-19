KENNEWICK — More than 1,300 have signed an online petition calling for Tyson Fresh Meats near the Tri-Cities to be shut down to control an outbreak of the new coronavirus.
By Sunday, 89 people connected to the plant living in four counties and two states reported being infected with COVID-19.
The petition calls for the beef slaughter and packing operation in Wallula to close for at least 14 days to prevent cases from skyrocketing.
"Because of a lack of pressure from elected officials, Tyson continues to keep their Wallula plant running, exposing hundreds of other workers to the virus and endangering the neighborhoods and communities in which those workers live, shop and go to the doctor," says the petition.
Tyson Foods closed its pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, earlier this month when about two dozen workers tested positive for COVID-19. It diverted its livestock supply to other plants in the region.
Now officials there are calling on Tyson to shut down another Iowa processing plant because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County.
In Washington state, the petition about the Wallula plant will be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee, Jay Wiesman, the Washington state Secretary of Health, and Noel White the chief executive of Tyson Foods.
It also is to be sent to the mayors of Walla Walla, Kennewick and Pasco.
As of Sunday 81 cases linked to the plant had been reported in Benton and Franklin counties, seven in Walla Walla County and one in Umatilla County, Ore.
"We're working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country," said Gary Mickelson, spokesman for Tyson Foods, last week.
The petition at bit.ly/WallulaPetition was started by Kennewick High graduate Ittai Orr, who has a doctorate from Yale University in American Studies.
He said he believes measures like checking worker temperatures and putting up workstation dividers, as Walla Walla County officials say are being done, are not enough.
"We know the virus spreads long before it causes a fever, and dividers will not stop the virus from spreading in congregation points like entryways, the cafeteria, and crammed carpools to and from the workers' residences in nearby Tri-Cities and Walla Walla," he posted with the petition.
The petition calls for the plant to be shut down for at least 14 days and for workers to be given information in their own languages on how to avoid spreading the virus.